Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Alcohol Consumption Near Vaishno Devi Shrine

The booking of Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, alongside seven others for reportedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine, has sparked controversy. Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh emphasized Katra's strict prohibition on alcohol, reinforcing the town's commitment to maintaining its sacred status.

SSP Singh stated, 'Katra is a holy town, and according to official notification, alcohol consumption and sale are strictly prohibited here. An investigation is underway following the complaint.' He asserted that regardless of identity, all violators will face stern consequences.

BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Balwant Singh Mankotia publicly condemned the act, demanding a comprehensive investigation. They questioned the lack of frisking and the origin of the alcohol, stressing that violators should remain in Jammu until justly penalized. Randhawa called the act a significant violation of devotees' trust. Meanwhile, Mankotia urged stringent action to ensure pilgrims respect the sanctity of the area.

The FIR lodged by Katra police named Awatramani and others, who allegedly ignored warnings about the prohibition of alcohol at their hotel near the shrine. According to a police statement, strict instructions have been issued to apprehend the offenders, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy for drugs or alcohol at religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)