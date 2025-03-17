ASHA Workers Intensify Protests: Hunger Strikes Loom Amid Wage Dispute
ASHA workers in Kerala intensified their protest after weeks of agitation, demanding a hike in honorarium and post-retirement benefits. Despite partial government concessions, they announced an indefinite hunger strike starting March 20. Political leaders expressed support, while tensions rose between state and union governments over funding responsibilities.
Hundreds of ASHA workers in Kerala have escalated their protests, demanding better remuneration and benefits. Despite the government's partial acceptance of their demands, they announced a collective hunger strike beginning March 20 to emphasize their unmet relief efforts.
The workers, backed by various political figures, surrounded the Secretariat, causing traffic disruption. The agitation, now in its 36th day, remains unresolved despite the partial concession.
As both state and union governments pass the buck over financial responsibilities, the situation remains tense, highlighting a broader issue of workers' rights and government accountability.
