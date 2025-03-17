Left Menu

Mobikwik Shares Hit Record Low Amid Anchor Lock-In Expiry

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd fell over 8% due to selling pressure as the lock-in period for anchor investors expired. The stock hit a record low, dropping more than 14%. Approximately 4.6 million previously locked shares became available for trading, heightening volatility.

Updated: 17-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:36 IST
On Monday, shares of fintech firm One Mobikwik Systems Ltd experienced substantial selling pressure, plummeting by over 8%. The stock closed at Rs 248.35 on the BSE, having earlier hit a record low of Rs 231.05, marking a 14.58% intra-day drop.

Similarly, at the NSE, the shares fell by 8.25% to Rs 248.30, with an intra-day low of Rs 231.10. Mobikwik's shares hit new lows amidst the expiration of a three-month lock-in period for anchor investors, which released approximately 4.6 million shares into the trading market, causing heightened volatility.

Since its peak at Rs 698.30 in December 2024, Mobikwik's share value has declined by over 65%, now trading below its IPO price. Experts attribute the significant decline to the anchor lock-in expiry, which increased market supply, as early investors look to book profits or rebalance portfolios.

