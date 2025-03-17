Left Menu

BBMP Chief Cracks Down on Illegal Flexes and Banners in Bengaluru

Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath orders stringent actions against illegal flexes and banners in Bengaluru. Over 1,350 removed, with hefty fines and FIRs filed. The crackdown aims to restore civic order, while also addressing garbage disposal issues in stormwater drains ahead of the rainy season.

Updated: 17-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:58 IST
BBMP Chief Cracks Down on Illegal Flexes and Banners in Bengaluru
Officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a meeting (Photo/BBMP). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has launched a rigorous campaign against the illegal installation of flexes and banners within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, as announced in an official statement. Addressing a meeting at the BBMP head office, Nath emphasized that the proliferation of such illegal advertisements has surged, and demanded their immediate removal citywide.

Furthermore, Nath mandated that violators face double fines and urged officers to file FIRs in these instances, according to the release. The Deputy Chief Minister reinforced this directive, emphasizing zero tolerance for unauthorized displays. Nath instructed comprehensive inspections across all zones to expedite the removal of illegal installations.

The operation saw immediate action, particularly along Bellary Road and in the West, East, and Yelahanka zones, where over 1,350 flexes and banners were dismantled, accompanied by over 600 party flags. Consequently, authorities have lodged 12 FIRs and imposed fines amounting to Rs. 12 lakh.

On a related note, Nath also prioritized flood management and garbage collection, tasking officers with enhancing waste disposal systems around stormwater drains. This includes cleaning trash barriers and continuing dredging operations to prevent blockages, especially before the onset of the rainy season. Key officials including Special Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners were in attendance to strategize on these civic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

