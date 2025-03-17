Farmer's Bold Protest: Crops Dumped to Challenge Policies

A farmer's frustration with government policies was on full display in Wardha on Monday. Bala Jagtap, hailing from Arvi village and leading the Prahaar Social Forum, staged a bold protest by dumping his tur, soybean, and cotton crops in front of the sub-divisional government office.

Jagtap's dramatic demonstration was aimed at highlighting the plight of farmers suffering due to what he termed as ''anti-farmer'' policies. His protest called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP representatives from Maharashtra to take responsibility and ensure proper Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Speaking to reporters, Jagtap emphasized the urgency of his message, urging local BJP MPs and MLAs to exert pressure on central authorities to address the farmers' concerns. His actions reflect increasing discontent among farmers seeking just compensation and support from the government.

