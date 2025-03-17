PC Jeweller's Strategic Debt Restructuring: A $1.5 Billion Shuffle

PC Jeweller Ltd has taken a decisive step to address its outstanding debt by approving the allotment of 51.71 crore shares in a preferential issue aimed at settling Rs 1,510 crore with a consortium of lenders.

The company's board of directors decided on this strategic move, involving 14 banks, through a private placement, thereby issuing shares at Rs 29.20 each.

This allocation aligns with a Joint Settlement Agreement signed on September 30, 2024, and reflects the company's improved financial health following its report of a Rs 147.96 crore net profit in the latest quarter.

