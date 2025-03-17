European Shares Surge Amid Energy and Healthcare Stock Gains

In a promising start to the week, European shares rose for a second straight day, buoyed by significant growth in energy and healthcare stocks. Key drivers included Germany's potential fiscal reforms and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which continue to shape investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.8% increase, extending gains seen last Friday after German political parties reached a consensus to increase state borrowing. Energy stocks climbed 1.5%, influenced by rising crude prices, while healthcare stocks experienced a 1.4% uptick in their longest winning streak since January. Conversely, luxury stocks dipped, with L'Oreal, Kering, and Burberry all declining.

Market attention remains on fiscal strategies in Germany, expected to deliver a notable stimulus to the economy if realized. Legal experts suggest any legal opposition to the reform is unlikely to impede progress. Meanwhile, global attention also centers on talks between leaders of Russia and the U.S., with potential resolutions having the capacity to influence energy costs across Europe. This context of economic and geopolitical developments contributes to the current climate of investor caution and market volatility.

