Tensions Rise as Sri Lankan Navy Captures Rameswaram Fishermen

In a development that has heightened tensions between India and Sri Lanka, three fishermen from Rameswaram were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday. The incident occurred while the fishermen were operating near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea, reportedly having crossed the maritime border. The individuals, identified as A Shankar, 53, M Arjunan, 35, and S Murugesan, 49, had only just received their fishing permits on March 17, 2025. They were aboard a vessel belonging to Thangachimadam Kennedy, which now faces investigation by authorities.

This arrest follows a recent pattern of detentions by the Sri Lankan Navy. Earlier, on March 7, authorities captured 14 fishermen from the Pamban area for similar border incursions, taking them to the Mannar Naval Base for further investigation. Such incidents have stirred significant unrest among local fishing communities, as detailed by NJ Bose, State Secretary of the Fishermen's Association. According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, these routine arrests have involved patrols targeting individuals for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters.

Amid these mounting tensions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the pressing concerns of Tamil Nadu fishermen. During meetings in Delhi, discussions were held on seeking permanent solutions to repeated maritime confrontations, escalated sentences, and financial penalties. Both local and national leaders are calling for the convening of the Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group, with the aim of forging lasting resolutions to these challenging maritime disputes.

