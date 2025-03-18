Left Menu

Father Pushes Children into Canal in Tragic Andhra Pradesh Incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's Ganapathinagar, where a father allegedly pushed his daughter into a canal, resulting in her death, and subsequently attempted suicide. With the father missing, local authorities are diligently searching for him while exploring multiple investigation angles.

Glimpse from the crime scene (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a heart-wrenching incident in Andhra Pradesh, a father allegedly killed his daughter by pushing her into a canal before attempting to take his own life. The tragedy occurred in Ganapathinagar, affecting the local community in Ramachandrapuram Mandal. According to a press release, the father, identified as Pilli Raju, resides in Venturu village in Rayavaram Mandal and was struggling with financial difficulties.

The incident unfolded on Monday when Raju picked up his children, Pilli Sandeep and Pilli Karunya, from school under the pretext of taking them out to play. However, tragedy struck as Raju allegedly pushed them into a canal. While Sandeep managed to escape, six-year-old Karunya drowned. Raju is currently missing, prompting police officers to launch an extensive search operation.

Police Inspector Ramesh indicated that a case would be filed against Raju while officers investigate the possibility of his escape after committing the crime. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in determining Raju's whereabouts, to ascertain whether he has fled the scene or if any harm has come to him following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

