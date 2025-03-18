Left Menu

Delhi MLAs Urged to Prioritize Social Welfare at Orientation Programme

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged Delhi's newly elected MLAs to focus on the social welfare of the people during a two-day orientation programme. Emphasizing Delhi as a 'mini India,' Birla highlighted the importance of fulfilling public needs and strengthening democratic practices for the city's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:48 IST
Delhi MLAs Urged to Prioritize Social Welfare at Orientation Programme
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/@ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, addressing the newly elected MLAs of Delhi, emphasized the symbolic significance of Delhi as a 'mini India' and urged the legislators to focus their efforts on the social welfare of their constituents. He made these remarks during the inauguration of a two-day Orientation Programme meant to guide the new members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Birla highlighted that the elected representatives bear a significant responsibility as entrusted by the Delhi public and that their discourse in Vidhan Sabha should enhance democratic practices while focusing on health and other critical public concerns. He referred to the historical struggles for independence that this legislative building has witnessed, reinforcing the gravity of the MLAs' roles.

In the same spirit, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta reminded new members of the importance of understanding and adhering to parliamentary procedures. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the necessity for collaboration between the ruling and opposition parties for the city's progress, stressing that the orientation aims to instill a disciplined approach to legislative duties among participants.

Leader of Opposition Atishi emphasized the role of the MLAs as representatives of the people rather than political parties. The orientation also includes sessions on legislative and budgetary processes, committee responsibilities, and maintaining executive accountability. The upcoming Budget session, from March 24 to 28, which includes the Budget presentation on March 25, will test the new members' readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025