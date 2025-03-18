Delhi MLAs Urged to Prioritize Social Welfare at Orientation Programme

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, addressing the newly elected MLAs of Delhi, emphasized the symbolic significance of Delhi as a 'mini India' and urged the legislators to focus their efforts on the social welfare of their constituents. He made these remarks during the inauguration of a two-day Orientation Programme meant to guide the new members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Birla highlighted that the elected representatives bear a significant responsibility as entrusted by the Delhi public and that their discourse in Vidhan Sabha should enhance democratic practices while focusing on health and other critical public concerns. He referred to the historical struggles for independence that this legislative building has witnessed, reinforcing the gravity of the MLAs' roles.

In the same spirit, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta reminded new members of the importance of understanding and adhering to parliamentary procedures. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the necessity for collaboration between the ruling and opposition parties for the city's progress, stressing that the orientation aims to instill a disciplined approach to legislative duties among participants.

Leader of Opposition Atishi emphasized the role of the MLAs as representatives of the people rather than political parties. The orientation also includes sessions on legislative and budgetary processes, committee responsibilities, and maintaining executive accountability. The upcoming Budget session, from March 24 to 28, which includes the Budget presentation on March 25, will test the new members' readiness.

