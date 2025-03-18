Om Birla Calls for Model Legislature in Delhi at Orientation Programme

In a call to elevate legislative functioning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged Delhi MLAs to transform the city's assembly into a model of governance. Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day Orientation Programme for Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Birla highlighted dialogue and discussion as essential for effective public representation.

Birla underscored the transition of the Delhi Legislative Assembly within India's democratic framework and warned against deadlocks, advocating instead for a dignified dissent and meaningful conversations. He noted that the foundation of democracy rests on dialogue and consensus, and aspiring legislators must embody these principles.

Addressing the onus on public representatives, Birla emphasized their accountability to not only Delhi's residents but also to the national audience. He called for a comprehensive understanding of constitutional provisions and house procedures, urging members to actively participate in discussions and legislative processes.

Highlighting the significance of Question Hour and legislative tools, Birla explained their potential benefits depend on members' grasp of procedural knowledge. He asserted that committees serve as mini-assemblies and encouraged active engagement in them. On a concluding note, he pointed to the constructive role of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy.

The session witnessed attendance by ministers and members of the Delhi Government, including speeches by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The orientation will continue with various sessions designed to enhance legislative efficacy ahead of the Delhi Assembly's forthcoming Budget session from March 24 to 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)