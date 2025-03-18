Delhi Police Faces Court Scrutiny Over FIR Delay in Defacement Case

The Delhi Police has come under judicial scrutiny as it failed to file a compliance report following a Rouse Avenue court directive to register an FIR against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. The court demanded the FIR in response to a complaint concerning the defacement of public property in the Dwarka area back in 2019.

On Tuesday, the Dwarka South Police Station's Station House Officer requested the complainant's documents to register the FIR. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal allowed the application, instructing the officer to obtain the certified copies required for the case.

The court has scheduled the next compliance check for March 28. The original complaint was lodged by Shiv Kumar Saxena, who alleges misuse of public funds through large hoardings featuring prominent political figures, including Arvind Kejriwal. This incident reveals ongoing judicial-police tensions in Delhi.

