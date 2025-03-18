Pipeline Explosion Rocks Nigerian Oil Industry

Renaissance Group, a Nigerian oil consortium, is investigating an explosion on its Trans Niger oil pipeline in the River state, according to spokesperson Tony Okonedo.

The pipeline, managed by a coalition of four local firms and an international energy group, previously belonged to Shell's onshore operations in Nigeria.

The group's immediate efforts are concentrated on assessing the explosion's impact and identifying any potential repercussions to secure the area's safety and continuity of resources.

