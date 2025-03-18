Telangana's 42% OBC Reservation: A Revolutionary Social Reform
Telangana's recent legislative move to ensure 42% reservation for OBCs marks a significant step towards social justice. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and CM Revanth Reddy emphasize its necessity, while Rahul Gandhi outlines Congress's commitment to broader caste census efforts in India, showcasing Telangana as a model for national reform.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move towards social equity, Telangana's government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has passed a bill ensuring 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Speaking on Tuesday, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reiterated Congress's commitment to pushing for the bill's inclusion in the ninth schedule at Parliament.
Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi lauded the initiative, labeling it a 'revolutionary' stride towards achieving social justice. His emphasis on Congress's plan to conduct a caste census underscores the party's agenda to bolster OBC representation nationally.
Chief Minister Reddy proudly announced Telangana's leadership in pioneering this social revolution. By focusing on scientific caste data, the state asserts that 56.36% of its population belongs to OBC groups, thus warranting extensive reservations in education and employment sectors.
