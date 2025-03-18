Left Menu

Telangana's 42% OBC Reservation: A Revolutionary Social Reform

Telangana's recent legislative move to ensure 42% reservation for OBCs marks a significant step towards social justice. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and CM Revanth Reddy emphasize its necessity, while Rahul Gandhi outlines Congress's commitment to broader caste census efforts in India, showcasing Telangana as a model for national reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:57 IST
Telangana's 42% OBC Reservation: A Revolutionary Social Reform
Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards social equity, Telangana's government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has passed a bill ensuring 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Speaking on Tuesday, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reiterated Congress's commitment to pushing for the bill's inclusion in the ninth schedule at Parliament.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi lauded the initiative, labeling it a 'revolutionary' stride towards achieving social justice. His emphasis on Congress's plan to conduct a caste census underscores the party's agenda to bolster OBC representation nationally.

Chief Minister Reddy proudly announced Telangana's leadership in pioneering this social revolution. By focusing on scientific caste data, the state asserts that 56.36% of its population belongs to OBC groups, thus warranting extensive reservations in education and employment sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025