Left Menu

Russia Eyes Collaboration with Elon Musk for Mars Mission

Russia is looking to collaborate with the United States and iconic entrepreneur Elon Musk in the space sector, particularly concerning a Mars mission. Russia aims to strengthen its space agency Roscosmos and has expressed interest in dialog with Musk to further this goal, despite geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:24 IST
Russia Eyes Collaboration with Elon Musk for Mars Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is paving the way for potential collaboration with the United States, targeting advancements in the space sector. A significant part of this initiative involves discussions with Elon Musk about joint endeavors on Mars exploration.

Kirill Dmitriev, recently appointed as President Vladimir Putin's envoy for international cooperation, highlighted these prospects amid attempts to restore Russian-American dialogues hindered by geopolitical tensions.

Elon Musk, known for his groundbreaking work with SpaceX, also plays a crucial advisory role to U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially facilitating these international efforts. Russia's renewed space aspirations come in wake of certain European collaborations being suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025