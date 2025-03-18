Russia Eyes Collaboration with Elon Musk for Mars Mission

Russia is paving the way for potential collaboration with the United States, targeting advancements in the space sector. A significant part of this initiative involves discussions with Elon Musk about joint endeavors on Mars exploration.

Kirill Dmitriev, recently appointed as President Vladimir Putin's envoy for international cooperation, highlighted these prospects amid attempts to restore Russian-American dialogues hindered by geopolitical tensions.

Elon Musk, known for his groundbreaking work with SpaceX, also plays a crucial advisory role to U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially facilitating these international efforts. Russia's renewed space aspirations come in wake of certain European collaborations being suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)