Paisabazaar Revolutionizes Finance with PBMoney Launch

Paisabazaar unveils PBMoney, a personal finance platform offering a unified view of financial accounts and data-driven insights, empowering consumers to enhance financial health. Built on the Account Aggregator framework, the platform aims to transform financial management with advanced algorithms and seamless user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:40 IST
Paisabazaar, India's leading platform for consumer credit and free credit scores, has launched PBMoney, a groundbreaking personal finance management platform. Built on the Account Aggregator framework, PBMoney provides consumers with a unified view of their entire financial portfolio, including bank accounts, mutual funds, and stocks. This innovation offers comprehensive data-driven insights, fostering improved financial decisions.

The platform personalizes investment advisory services, powered by advanced algorithms and data analytics. It offers real-time, tailored recommendations while allowing consumers the freedom to implement advice independently, ensuring transparency. This technology-driven approach aims to enhance users' financial awareness and well-being.

In the future, PBMoney plans to expand its features to include insurance coverage analysis and GST filing insights. Paisabazaar's Chief Product Officer, Radhika Binani, emphasizes the company's commitment to extending its consumer trust and ethos beyond credit, empowering users with robust financial wellness and management tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

