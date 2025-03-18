Tihar Jail Report Clears Path for VVIP Chopper Scam Accused's Legal Pursuit

The Tihar Jail Superintendent presented a report Tuesday in the Rouse Avenue Court detailing the conduct of Christian Michel James, under trial in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The report confirmed no disciplinary actions during his six-year detention, indicating excellent inmate behavior.

This development emerged after Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reviewed the report, which was submitted following Michel's March 12 application. Michel seeks eligibility for sentence remission based on good conduct, per the legal custom of sentence reduction for exemplary behavior.

Legal representatives for Michel, including Advocates Aljo K Joseph and M S Vishnu Sankar, contended that Michel should receive six months' remission, facilitated by recent amendments to the Jail rules. Nevertheless, complexities persist due to the addition of Section 467 of IPC, which wasn't part of Michel's extradition. The court continues its deliberations on this complex case.

(With inputs from agencies.)