Tihar Jail Report Clears Path for VVIP Chopper Scam Accused's Legal Pursuit

Tihar Jail's report on Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland scam, highlights no punitive actions during his custody. The document, presented in court due to an application by Michel, emphasized his eligibility for remission. Despite this, legal debates continue on potential sentencing limits and extradition terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:50 IST
The Tihar Jail Superintendent presented a report Tuesday in the Rouse Avenue Court detailing the conduct of Christian Michel James, under trial in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The report confirmed no disciplinary actions during his six-year detention, indicating excellent inmate behavior.

This development emerged after Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reviewed the report, which was submitted following Michel's March 12 application. Michel seeks eligibility for sentence remission based on good conduct, per the legal custom of sentence reduction for exemplary behavior.

Legal representatives for Michel, including Advocates Aljo K Joseph and M S Vishnu Sankar, contended that Michel should receive six months' remission, facilitated by recent amendments to the Jail rules. Nevertheless, complexities persist due to the addition of Section 467 of IPC, which wasn't part of Michel's extradition. The court continues its deliberations on this complex case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

