Desperate Search for Missing Manipur Youth Amid Ethnic Strife

The mother of a missing youth in Manipur urged authorities to ensure her son's safety, as protests demanding his rescue erupted in Imphal on Tuesday. The 20-year-old, identified as Luwangthem Mukesh, vanished after leaving home in his car on Sunday. Witnesses last spotted his vehicle in the Kuki-majority districts of Bishnupur and Jouzangtek.

As protests gathered momentum, demonstrators at Keisampat locality called for swift action to rescue Mukesh and protect innocent civilians. His mother, Luwangthem Ongbi Omila Devi, broke down while pleading for her son's life. Protestors revealed that Mukesh's father is of Bengali origin, sparking suspicions about potential ethnic motives behind the alleged abduction.

The Delhi Youth Wing of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate intervention. Since May 2023, over 250 people have died and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic clashes between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups from nearby hills. The case of Mukesh sheds light on the unresolved tensions and ongoing violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)