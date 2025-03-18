Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes at Mata Tila Dam

A tragedy unfolded at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, as a boat carrying devotees capsized. Seven individuals, including three women, remain missing, according to police reports.

Aman Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police in Shivpuri, confirmed that eight people have been safely rescued from the unfortunate incident. The devotees were on their way to the revered Siddh Baba temple when the mishap occurred.

Search and rescue operations are actively underway as authorities continue to gather more information about the circumstances leading to the accident. Updates are expected as the situation unfolds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)