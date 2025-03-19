NIA Executes Raids in Jammu to Thwart Terror Infiltration

In a concerted effort to curb cross-border terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is executing raids at 12 strategic locations in Jammu. These searches, running in collaboration with police and security forces, respond to verified intelligence on terrorist infiltration, as confirmed by agency officials.

The operation focuses on disrupting the activities of overground workers and hybrid terrorists. Authorities are meticulously combing through the residences of symp athizers and cadre members linked to these networks. This intensified crackdown follows a case initiated by the NIA under the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, concerning incursions by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed from across the border.

Investigations reveal that these infiltrations were strategically supported by local operatives who facilitated movement by providing logistical aid. This raid forms part of an ongoing series of actions, including previous busts last November, aimed at dismantling terrorist logistics and securing sensitive regions.

