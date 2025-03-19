Parents of London Murder Suspect Arrested Amid Ongoing International Manhunt

The Delhi Police have apprehended the parents of Pankaj Lamba, the main suspect in the murder of Harshita Brella in London last year, in connection with a separate dowry harassment case filed by Brella's relatives. This development comes as the search for Lamba, who remains at large, intensifies.

Lamba's parents, Darshan Singh and Sunil, were arrested and placed in judicial custody, while his sister, Uma, is reportedly on the run. Authorities have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Lamba and are pushing to officially declare him a proclaimed offender, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Harshita Brella was discovered dead in the boot of a car on Brisbane Road, East London, in November 2024. A post-mortem performed at Leicester Royal Infirmary confirmed the cause of death as strangulation. Northamptonshire Police have pinpointed Lamba as the prime suspect in this high-profile case.

Tracing his escape, investigators revealed that Lamba left the UK on November 11. He arrived in Mumbai by air and subsequently traveled to Delhi on November 12. An FIR filed in Delhi, specifically at Palam Village Police Station, also implicates two other relatives in connection to the case, including a Delhi Police officer.

