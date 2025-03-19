Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Construction of SP MP's House in Sambhal

A team is investigating allegations against SP MP Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq for unauthorized construction in Sambhal. Meanwhile, painting at Sambhal Jama Masjid has commenced following court approval. The situation remains tense with ongoing legal proceedings related to last year's violence during a mosque examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:07 IST
Controversy Surrounds Construction of SP MP's House in Sambhal
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Sambhal, Vandana Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Sambhal, Vandana Mishra, has announced the formation of a team to scrutinize the construction history of the house belonging to Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq. Allegations have surfaced claiming the house was built in a regulated area without necessary permits.

The SDM indicated that construction took place without civic authority approval. During a scheduled hearing, the MP failed to provide evidence to counter claims that the property belongs to him or that it is of recent construction.

With the absence of defense evidence, a team will assess the construction's timeline and report their findings within three days. The next hearing is set for March 22. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has permitted the painting of the Sambhal Jama Masjid, which began on March 12. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal has ensured structural integrity remains intact during the process.

In other developments, the Uttar Pradesh police's Special Investigation Team submitted a voluminous charge sheet related to November's Sambhal violence during mosque examinations. The violence led to four deaths and numerous injuries, with further hearings pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025