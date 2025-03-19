Controversy Surrounds Construction of SP MP's House in Sambhal

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Sambhal, Vandana Mishra, has announced the formation of a team to scrutinize the construction history of the house belonging to Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq. Allegations have surfaced claiming the house was built in a regulated area without necessary permits.

The SDM indicated that construction took place without civic authority approval. During a scheduled hearing, the MP failed to provide evidence to counter claims that the property belongs to him or that it is of recent construction.

With the absence of defense evidence, a team will assess the construction's timeline and report their findings within three days. The next hearing is set for March 22. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has permitted the painting of the Sambhal Jama Masjid, which began on March 12. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal has ensured structural integrity remains intact during the process.

In other developments, the Uttar Pradesh police's Special Investigation Team submitted a voluminous charge sheet related to November's Sambhal violence during mosque examinations. The violence led to four deaths and numerous injuries, with further hearings pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)