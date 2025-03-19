Left Menu

NTPC Achieves Milestone with Synchronisation of Unit 3 at North Karanpura

NTPC has successfully synchronized Unit 3 at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand, advancing toward full operational status. This milestone boosts India's eastern region power supply, pioneers sustainable technology with an air-cooled condenser, and enhances NTPC’s role in energy sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, power giant NTPC heralded a significant achievement with the successful synchronisation of Unit 3, a 660 MW unit, at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand. This progress marks an essential step toward the plant's complete operational status.

The NTPC North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP), strategically situated in Chatra district, has a total projected capacity of 1,980 MW distributed across three units. Upon completion, it is set to supply power to key states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, ensuring consistent access to dependable and cost-effective energy in India's eastern region.

This pioneering development makes it the first supercritical thermal power project in India to implement an air-cooled condenser system on this scale, significantly decreasing water usage compared to conventional methods. NTPC's initiative underscores its commitment to efficient, sustainable power generation, bolstering sustainable infrastructure and regional economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

