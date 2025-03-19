Left Menu

Outcry Over Retired Inspector's Murder Sparks Demand for Police Accountability

AIADMK Leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemned the murder of retired Sub-Inspector Zakhir Hussain in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Hussain, killed after raising safety concerns, accused police of inaction and negligence. Palaniswami urged for justice and accountability, highlighting severe shortcomings in police operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:56 IST
Outcry Over Retired Inspector's Murder Sparks Demand for Police Accountability
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has voiced strong condemnation following the murder of retired Sub-Inspector Zakhir Hussain in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The incident has sparked demands for justice and accountability from the local police force, whom Palaniswami accused of neglecting Hussain's earlier safety warnings.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Palaniswami criticized the police for their apparent failure to act on Hussain's complaints, filed months before his murder on March 18, 2025. He described the killing as emblematic of deeper systemic issues within the police, pointing to a forced mediation that allegedly ignored Hussain's legitimate safety concerns.

Palaniswami's statements come amid widespread scrutiny of the police's handling of the situation. A social media video shows Hussain speaking of a looming threat from a gang, which reportedly went uninvestigated, culminating in his murder. Palaniswami has called for legal action against both the perpetrators and any officials found negligent in their duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025