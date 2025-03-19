Outcry Over Retired Inspector's Murder Sparks Demand for Police Accountability
AIADMK Leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemned the murder of retired Sub-Inspector Zakhir Hussain in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Hussain, killed after raising safety concerns, accused police of inaction and negligence. Palaniswami urged for justice and accountability, highlighting severe shortcomings in police operations.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has voiced strong condemnation following the murder of retired Sub-Inspector Zakhir Hussain in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The incident has sparked demands for justice and accountability from the local police force, whom Palaniswami accused of neglecting Hussain's earlier safety warnings.
Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Palaniswami criticized the police for their apparent failure to act on Hussain's complaints, filed months before his murder on March 18, 2025. He described the killing as emblematic of deeper systemic issues within the police, pointing to a forced mediation that allegedly ignored Hussain's legitimate safety concerns.
Palaniswami's statements come amid widespread scrutiny of the police's handling of the situation. A social media video shows Hussain speaking of a looming threat from a gang, which reportedly went uninvestigated, culminating in his murder. Palaniswami has called for legal action against both the perpetrators and any officials found negligent in their duty.
