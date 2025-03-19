Left Menu

Kazakhstan Reshuffles Energy Leadership Amid Production Pressures

Kazakhstan's President appoints Erlan Akkenzhenov as the new Minister of Energy, succeeding Almasadam Satkaliyev, who will lead a newly formed atomic energy agency. The government seeks to manage oil production that surpasses OPEC+ targets, as Chevron expands output at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:53 IST
Kazakhstan Reshuffles Energy Leadership Amid Production Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has undertaken a significant shift in its energy leadership, with Erlan Akkenzhenov being appointed as the country's new Minister of Energy. This change was announced through a presidential decree, following the resignation of the previous energy minister, Almasadam Satkaliyev.

Satkaliyev will now head a newly established atomic energy agency, as Kazakhstan grapples with the challenge of reigning in oil production that exceeds OPEC+ agreements. Despite requests, efforts to convince U.S. and European oil companies to reduce output have been unsuccessful.

The nation's production levels have reached unprecedented highs, largely due to Chevron's expansion at the Tengiz oilfield, the largest in Kazakhstan. These developments highlight ongoing struggles in balancing national production ambitions and international energy agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025