Kazakhstan has undertaken a significant shift in its energy leadership, with Erlan Akkenzhenov being appointed as the country's new Minister of Energy. This change was announced through a presidential decree, following the resignation of the previous energy minister, Almasadam Satkaliyev.

Satkaliyev will now head a newly established atomic energy agency, as Kazakhstan grapples with the challenge of reigning in oil production that exceeds OPEC+ agreements. Despite requests, efforts to convince U.S. and European oil companies to reduce output have been unsuccessful.

The nation's production levels have reached unprecedented highs, largely due to Chevron's expansion at the Tengiz oilfield, the largest in Kazakhstan. These developments highlight ongoing struggles in balancing national production ambitions and international energy agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)