Empowering Tripura Farmers with Advanced Pulse Cultivation

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Kanpur and Tripura Agriculture College held a workshop in Bishalgarh on Wednesday, focusing on summer pulse cultivation for Tripura's farmers. The event was a collaborative effort between Tripura Agriculture College, Lembuchhara, and ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur, with support from the Superintendent of Agriculture, Bishalgarh.

Attended by 50 farmers, the workshop aimed to elevate the participants' expertise in scientific pulse cultivation. Distinguished guests included Atasi Das, Chairperson of Bishalgarh Panchayat; Gaurang, Agriculture Standing Committee President of Sepahijala Zila Parishad; and Sankar Saha, Agro Standing Committee President of Bishalgarh Panchayat Samiti.

Experts including Professor Dr. Abhijit Saha, Dr. Durga Prasad Awasthi, and Dr. Ranjana Prasad from College of Agriculture, Tripura, shared valuable knowledge. Key officials like Manisha Das, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture; Prabir Dutta, Agricultural Sector Officer of Bishalgarh Circle; and Circle Incharge Uttam Debbarma, were present. Farmers learned about disease control, soil health management using organic and microbial fertilizers, and seed sowing with advanced machinery. The distribution of 150 kg pulse seeds and fertilizers further bolstered the initiative.

This workshop aligns with the central government's mission to achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production over six years, focusing on tur, urad, and masoor varieties. Central agencies NAFED and NCCF are set to procure pulses from registered farmers under a structured agreement in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)