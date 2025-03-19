RBI's Call to Fortify Urban Cooperative Banks Against Cyber Threats
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra urged urban cooperative banks to enhance their operational resilience against IT and cyber risks. During a meeting with UCB leaders, he emphasized their crucial grassroots role and the importance of maintaining trust through excellent customer service and financial inclusion.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank's Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, has called upon urban cooperative banks to bolster their defenses against IT and cyber-related threats. The message was delivered at a significant meeting with key figures from Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) across India.
The meeting highlighted the pivotal role that UCBs play in promoting financial inclusion and serving grassroots communities. Governor Malhotra reiterated the RBI's commitment to supporting UCBs' growth, while also emphasizing their responsibility to safeguard the trust of depositors.
In addition to discussing operational resilience, participants—including representatives from major industry bodies—shared feedback and suggestions, paving the way for potential improvements. This meeting forms part of the RBI's ongoing engagement with its regulated entities to ensure the robustness of the banking sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today world needs a trusted partner who can produce high-quality products, industry should take advantage of this: PM Modi.
Today India is a growth engine for global economy, today world needs a trust-worthy partner: Modi at post-Budget webinar.
NDR InvIT Trust Fortifies Expansion with Prime Gujarat Warehouse Acquisition
UP Police registers FIR against real estate firm Ansal Group for cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, organised crime: Official.
Google Appeals to Trump Administration Amid Antitrust Challenges