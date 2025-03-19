Left Menu

Haryana Farmers' Debt Burden: Assembly Discusses Outstanding Loans and Government Measures

The Haryana Assembly addressed an outstanding agriculture loan of Rs 60,060 crore affecting over 27 lakh farmers. Key districts include Sirsa and Hisar. Government measures were discussed, including crop loans and welfare initiatives. The 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' scheme now offers Rs 8,000 per acre to promote crop diversification.

The Haryana Assembly was presented with a concern over an agriculture loan debt amounting to Rs 60,060 crore, impacting more than 27 lakh farmers statewide.

Indian National Lok Dal MLA Aditya Devi Lal raised questions about the loans, prompting Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma to provide district-wise data, highlighting Sirsa and Hisar among the highest in debt.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outlined government actions, including subsidized crop loans and the 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' scheme, which now incentivizes farmers with Rs 8,000 per acre to switch from paddy crops.

