BPCL Launches 'Emerge' to Propel Energy Innovation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has unveiled the 'Emerge' cohort under its BPCL Ankur Fund, focusing on startups in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution. This initiative aims to support sustainability and innovation in India's oil and gas sector, offering significant investments to eligible early-stage startups.

Updated: 19-03-2025 17:44 IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 entity, has unveiled the 'Emerge' cohort via its BPCL Ankur Fund, targeting startups specializing in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution.

Since 2016, BPCL's 'Ankur' startup initiative has backed 30 startups with grants amounting to ₹28 crores. The 'Emerge' cohort seeks to finance startups that have developed Proof of Concepts, prototypes, or Minimum Viable Products and are ready for expansion in Oil & Gas or related fields.

BPCL invites applications from eligible startups under two key themes: Energy Efficiency, which includes AI-powered management, and City Gas Distribution, offering solutions such as smart metering and safety enhancements. Selected startups can receive investments up to ₹5 crores, aligning with BPCL's sustainability goals.

