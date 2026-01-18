Left Menu

Modern Innovations Ensure Smooth Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi

Delhi is set for seamless Republic Day celebrations with new measures like metro station announcements and a QR code-based parking system. These innovations aim to streamline access and reduce congestion for nearly 8,000 vehicles and over 77,000 attendees along the iconic Kartavya Path.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:21 IST
  • India

As Delhi braces for its Republic Day celebrations, a slew of technological advancements have been introduced to ensure a seamless experience for attendees, officials revealed on Sunday.

Innovative measures such as metro station announcements and a QR code-based parking system have been deployed to manage the movement of approximately 8,000 vehicles and facilitate access for over 77,000 spectators converging on the Kartavya Path parade venue.

With enclosures named after rivers, attendees will be directed to specific metro stations according to their seating locations. These strategic innovations aim to alleviate congestion and enhance the overall experience of the iconic national event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

