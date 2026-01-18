Left Menu

Building a Viksit Bharat: Youth Urged to Embrace Patriotism, Duty, and Innovation

Minister Sanjay Seth encourages youth at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi to remain grounded, uphold constitutional values, and pursue innovation with a Swadeshi mindset. Highlighting the rise of Indian startups and the achievements of NCC cadets, he underscores India’s potential for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:42 IST
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth addressed youth at the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp in Delhi, emphasizing the importance of patriotism and constitutional values in building a Viksit Bharat.

He praised NCC cadets as a 'living bridge' between India's past and future, highlighting their discipline and leadership.

Seth commended initiatives like Start-up India, noting the growth of Indian startups, and lauded achievement of cadets who summited Everest and participated in the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, promoting national integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

