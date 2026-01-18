Left Menu

Empowering Youth: A Call For Patriotism and Innovation

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth urged the youth to uphold constitutional values, embrace indigenous initiatives, and drive the nation's progress. Speaking at the National Defence Corps' camp, he celebrated the discipline and potential of India's youth while promoting patriotism and innovative spirit to achieve a developed India by 2047.

Sanjay Seth
  • Country:
  • India

At a National Defence Corps' Republic Day Camp event in Delhi, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth encouraged youth to remain committed to patriotic duties and uphold constitutional values, highlighting their vital role in shaping a Viksit Bharat.

Seth described NCC cadets as a 'living bridge' connecting India's proud history with its optimistic future, praising their discipline and leadership. He advocated for an indigenous approach, noting a remarkable rise in Indian startups fueled by Prime Minister Modi's initiatives.

At the event, Seth also recognized achievements by cadets and acknowledged Republic Day as a tribute to the Constitution and freedom fighters. He witnessed various presentations, including the 'Flag Area' and 'Hall of Fame', emphasizing youth dedication to national values and integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

