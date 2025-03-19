Left Menu

CBI Arrests ASI Officials in Nashik for Bribery Amid Alleged Drone Seizure

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two Archeological Survey of India (ASI) personnel in Nashik in a corruption case involving a seized drone. Conservation Assistant Deepak Chaudhari and contractual employee Prakash Kaklij are accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 to return the drone. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended two individuals, including Deepak Chaudhari, an Assistant in the Conservation department of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), and Prakash Kaklij, a contractual worker, in a corruption case that unfolded in Nashik.

The incident began when a graphic designer had his drone confiscated at the revered Trimbakeshwar temple by authorities, subsequently handed over to ASI officials in September 2024. The drone was initially seized while the designer was filming an advertisement.

Upon attempting to reclaim his equipment, the complainant was allegedly asked to pay a bribe, initially set at Rs 50,000, which was later negotiated to Rs 20,000. The CBI ensnared the perpetrators in a sting operation, catching the MTS worker red-handed accepting the bribe. Ongoing investigations continue as the court has granted police custody of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

