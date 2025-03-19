Left Menu

SEBI Partners with DigiLocker to Secure Investors' Assets

SEBI has teamed up with DigiLocker to minimize unclaimed assets in India's securities market. This allows investors to store demat and mutual fund details, enhancing asset management. The initiative includes provisions for nominating heirs to access documents post-death, facilitating asset management and transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:58 IST
SEBI Partners with DigiLocker to Secure Investors' Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a new partnership with DigiLocker, a government-supported digital document storage platform, as part of efforts to reduce unclaimed assets in the securities market and improve investor protection.

Through this collaboration, investors can now store and access information concerning their demat and mutual fund holdings efficiently using DigiLocker, thus benefiting themselves and their families. The system allows users to retrieve and maintain statements for shares and mutual fund units from demat accounts, in addition to their Consolidated Account Statement (CAS).

In a move to ensure smoother management of assets posthumously, DigiLocker users can designate nominees, who will be notified via SMS and email upon the user's death, thereby streamlining the asset transmission process. This initiative seeks to address dormant accounts and simplify the transmission norms within the financial market by mandating entities like asset management companies to register with DigiLocker by April 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025