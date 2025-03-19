Trump's Energy Dominance: Venture Global LNG Secures Export Approval

In a significant development, Venture Global LNG has received approval from the Trump administration to export natural gas from a long-delayed Louisiana facility. The decision aligns with Trump's overarching strategy to boost U.S. oil and gas exports, which is a pivotal component of his 'energy dominance' agenda.

The Energy Department's endorsement of Venture Global's CP2 project in Cameron Parish comes amidst a notable upswing in the company's stock market performance. This follows a challenging period marked by a 60% reduction in share price since their January IPO. The stock rose by 4% as of Wednesday morning.

This approval represents the fifth LNG-related export sanction granted since Trump assumed office, overturning a previous moratorium that highlighted environmental concerns. The CP2 project, however, still requires further federal clearances and is under environmental scrutiny as activists continue to challenge LNG developments on the Gulf Coast.

