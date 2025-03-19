Market Soars Amid Awaited Fed Decision and Trade Policy Anxieties

Wall Street's leading indexes climbed on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited a monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve, amidst ongoing concerns over trade policies and their potential economic ramifications.

The central bank is anticipated to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate steady within the 4.25%-4.50% range, with traders forecasting rate cuts by year-end. Economic projections from U.S. policymakers are also in focus, evaluating the impact of President Trump's policies on growth, inflation, and employment.

Meanwhile, the European Union plans to tighten steel import quotas starting in April. This move is aimed at curbing cheap steel imports into Europe following new U.S. tariffs. As the global market awaits more trade developments, analysts emphasize caution, citing mixed signals and company forecasts that suggest economic cooling.

(With inputs from agencies.)