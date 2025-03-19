Left Menu

Delhi's New Shelter Home Initiative: A Step Towards Empowering Mentally Challenged

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh inspected a proposed shelter home for mentally challenged individuals in Narela, emphasizing decongestion and inclusivity. The nine-acre site aims to accommodate 480 inmates per phase, featuring sensory parks and accessibility. The project reflects governmental priority on empowering disadvantaged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:06 IST
Delhi's New Shelter Home Initiative: A Step Towards Empowering Mentally Challenged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is advancing its commitment to social welfare by planning a new shelter home aimed at mentally challenged residents. On Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh conducted an inspection of the proposed site at Narela's Marmurpur, tasking officials with clearing the plot of any encumbrances and encroachments.

The shelter, to be built on a nine-acre plot, is poised to accommodate 480 individuals in its first phase, with an equivalent capacity expected in the second phase. With a budget of Rs 100 crore for initial development, the initiative seeks to decongest existing facilities while addressing the unique needs of its residents through features like sensory parks and accessible design.

In alignment with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directives to expedite shelter home projects, Minister Indraj emphasized prioritizing residents' needs, such as accessibility and sunlight, ensuring their well-being. Officials are urged to unite efforts to meet the government's focus on improving facilities and empowering underprivileged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025