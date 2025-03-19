Delhi's New Shelter Home Initiative: A Step Towards Empowering Mentally Challenged

The Delhi government is advancing its commitment to social welfare by planning a new shelter home aimed at mentally challenged residents. On Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh conducted an inspection of the proposed site at Narela's Marmurpur, tasking officials with clearing the plot of any encumbrances and encroachments.

The shelter, to be built on a nine-acre plot, is poised to accommodate 480 individuals in its first phase, with an equivalent capacity expected in the second phase. With a budget of Rs 100 crore for initial development, the initiative seeks to decongest existing facilities while addressing the unique needs of its residents through features like sensory parks and accessible design.

In alignment with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directives to expedite shelter home projects, Minister Indraj emphasized prioritizing residents' needs, such as accessibility and sunlight, ensuring their well-being. Officials are urged to unite efforts to meet the government's focus on improving facilities and empowering underprivileged communities.

