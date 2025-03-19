Left Menu

Sagarmala 2.0: India's Path to Maritime Excellence and Sustainable Growth

The fourth National Sagarmala Apex Committee meeting emphasized enhancing port-led development. The Sagarmala Programme aims to modernize ports, boost economic growth, and establish India as a global maritime leader. New initiatives focus on entrepreneurship, smart shipping, and infrastructure, aligning with the vision of a self-reliant India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:25 IST
Sagarmala 2.0: India's Path to Maritime Excellence and Sustainable Growth
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal (second from right)(Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee underscored the potential of port-led development, setting the stage for significant advancements in India's maritime infrastructure. The Sagarmala Programme, a pivotal initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, was at the forefront of discussions, reviewing key projects crucial to India's maritime ambitions.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the transformative impact of Sagarmala, describing it as a catalyst that realized the maritime sector's enormous value under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. He stressed the importance of Sagarmala 2.0 in addressing infrastructure gaps, boosting economic growth along coasts, and establishing India as a global maritime power by 2047.

The meeting spotlighted the programme's robust financial undertakings, with 839 projects worth Rs 5.79 lakh crore in execution. Sagarmala has notably enhanced port operations, increased connectivity, and facilitated coastal community development, positively impacting thousands of lives. The launch of the Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative (S2I2) marked a significant stride towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in maritime technologies, ensuring a sustainable and technologically advanced future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025