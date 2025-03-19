Sagarmala 2.0: India's Path to Maritime Excellence and Sustainable Growth

The fourth meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee underscored the potential of port-led development, setting the stage for significant advancements in India's maritime infrastructure. The Sagarmala Programme, a pivotal initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, was at the forefront of discussions, reviewing key projects crucial to India's maritime ambitions.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the transformative impact of Sagarmala, describing it as a catalyst that realized the maritime sector's enormous value under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. He stressed the importance of Sagarmala 2.0 in addressing infrastructure gaps, boosting economic growth along coasts, and establishing India as a global maritime power by 2047.

The meeting spotlighted the programme's robust financial undertakings, with 839 projects worth Rs 5.79 lakh crore in execution. Sagarmala has notably enhanced port operations, increased connectivity, and facilitated coastal community development, positively impacting thousands of lives. The launch of the Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative (S2I2) marked a significant stride towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in maritime technologies, ensuring a sustainable and technologically advanced future.

