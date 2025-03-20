Meghalaya Combines Tradition with Technology to Battle Tuberculosis

In an unprecedented move to combat tuberculosis, the Meghalaya government has unveiled a TB Control Program that marries traditional healing practices with cutting-edge medical technologies. The initiative is designed to surmount issues inherent to the state's difficult-to-reach territories and subpar telecom infrastructure, alongside the community's deep-rooted trust in traditional healers.

Depicting the unique challenges, Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal noted the strength of local community systems, underscoring how the state has developed a plan that acknowledges geographical and cultural hurdles. The strategy aligns with Meghalaya's specific needs, considering factors such as remote locations and reliance on indigenous healers.

Central to this initiative is the enrollment of traditional healers in the TB control efforts. These healers receive training to screen patients effectively, incentivized financially for identifying potential TB cases. This innovative approach aims to prompt early detection and prompt treatment, leveraging traditional trust and modern strategy.

Technology also plays a pivotal role in this effort. The introduction of portable X-ray machines enhances diagnostic capabilities in hard-to-reach areas, while the addition of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines throughout the state has revolutionized early TB detection. As an example, Ri Bhoi district boasts six NAAT machines and more than twelve portable X-rays, significantly expanding access and diagnostic precision across challenging regions.

