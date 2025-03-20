13 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Home After Sri Lankan Arrest

Thirteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing beyond maritime boundaries, have been safely repatriated to India. Arrested on February 26, they faced over a month in detention before diplomatic negotiations facilitated their release on March 12.

Upon their return, the Indian Embassy in Colombo ensured flights and temporary passports for their journey back to Chennai. One among the fishermen, injured during the ordeal, was promptly hospitalized upon landing in India, while the others completed necessary checks and were welcomed by local officials.

Meanwhile, another group of three fishermen was apprehended on March 18 near Delft Island by the Sri Lankan Navy, accused of crossing the maritime border despite possessing valid permits. The incident, involving the boat IND-TN-10-MM-496, has sparked controversy and is under investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)