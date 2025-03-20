Left Menu

13 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Home After Sri Lankan Arrest

Thirteen Tamil Nadu fishermen returned to India after being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing beyond permitted boundaries. Released after diplomatic talks, they arrived in Chennai with temporary passports, with one sent to a hospital for treatment. Three more fishermen face investigation for a recent border breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:02 IST
Tamil Nadu fishermen return after facing arrest in Sri Lanka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thirteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing beyond maritime boundaries, have been safely repatriated to India. Arrested on February 26, they faced over a month in detention before diplomatic negotiations facilitated their release on March 12.

Upon their return, the Indian Embassy in Colombo ensured flights and temporary passports for their journey back to Chennai. One among the fishermen, injured during the ordeal, was promptly hospitalized upon landing in India, while the others completed necessary checks and were welcomed by local officials.

Meanwhile, another group of three fishermen was apprehended on March 18 near Delft Island by the Sri Lankan Navy, accused of crossing the maritime border despite possessing valid permits. The incident, involving the boat IND-TN-10-MM-496, has sparked controversy and is under investigation by authorities.

