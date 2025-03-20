Extra-Marital Affair Leads to Grisly Murder in Jaipur

In a disturbing turn of events, Jaipur Police have detained a woman accused of murdering her husband and incinerating his body to erase evidence, officials confirmed. The incident unfolded after a confrontation over her alleged extra-marital relationship, revealed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Digant Anand.

The victim, identified as Dhannalal Saini, suffered a fatal head injury, leading to the arrest of his wife, Gopali Devi, along with her accomplice and lover, Deendayal. 'A team pinpointed the body two days later, recognizing Saini, a married man troubled by his wife's affair,' DCP Anand informed the press.

According to the police, a burnt corpse was discovered near a main road under the jurisdiction of the Muhana police station. 'On March 16, a half-burnt body was reported found,' recounted DCP Anand. 'Initial investigations suggested foul play, with the murder possibly taking place to obliterate evidence.'

Efforts to dispose of the body included encasing it in a sack and abandoning it roadside, as per the investigation. 'The accused attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body and hiding it,' DCP Anand elucidated, confirming the suspects' arrest following intensive interrogation.

