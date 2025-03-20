Left Menu

Extra-Marital Affair Leads to Grisly Murder in Jaipur

Jaipur Police have arrested Gopali Devi and her partner Deendayal for allegedly killing her husband, Dhannalal Saini. The murder occurred after Saini confronted Devi about her affair, resulting in a fatal blow to the head. Efforts to destroy evidence included burning the body, detectives report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:30 IST
Extra-Marital Affair Leads to Grisly Murder in Jaipur
DCP South Digant Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, Jaipur Police have detained a woman accused of murdering her husband and incinerating his body to erase evidence, officials confirmed. The incident unfolded after a confrontation over her alleged extra-marital relationship, revealed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Digant Anand.

The victim, identified as Dhannalal Saini, suffered a fatal head injury, leading to the arrest of his wife, Gopali Devi, along with her accomplice and lover, Deendayal. 'A team pinpointed the body two days later, recognizing Saini, a married man troubled by his wife's affair,' DCP Anand informed the press.

According to the police, a burnt corpse was discovered near a main road under the jurisdiction of the Muhana police station. 'On March 16, a half-burnt body was reported found,' recounted DCP Anand. 'Initial investigations suggested foul play, with the murder possibly taking place to obliterate evidence.'

Efforts to dispose of the body included encasing it in a sack and abandoning it roadside, as per the investigation. 'The accused attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body and hiding it,' DCP Anand elucidated, confirming the suspects' arrest following intensive interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025