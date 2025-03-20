Akhilesh Yadav Critiques RSS and BJP on Farmers' and Delimitation Issues

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav denounced recent comments by RSS' Sunil Ambekar, who downplayed Aurangzeb's relevance amid ongoing Nagpur violence. Yadav accused Ambekar of stirring issues only to dismiss them later, highlighting contradictions in the stance.

Addressing delimitation concerns, Yadav called out the Bharatiya Janata Party for its uncertain approach. He stressed the necessity of conducting a complete census followed by a caste census before embarking on delimitation processes. Yadav's remarks underscore apprehensions about electoral strategies employed by the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Shifting focus to farmers' welfare, Yadav lambasted the BJP-led central government for their apathy towards farmers' agonies, advocating for empowering farmers as a priority in economic policies. Meanwhile, in Punjab, political leaders including AAP MP Sandeep Pathak and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, reacted against actions impacting protesting farmers, urging the central government to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)