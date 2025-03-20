Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques RSS and BJP on Farmers' and Delimitation Issues

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the RSS and BJP, addressing Nagpur violence remarks and urging for a census before delimitation. He also slammed the BJP for neglecting farmers, while emphasizing the need for inclusive economic strategies. Meanwhile, political tensions in Punjab over farmers' protests continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:44 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques RSS and BJP on Farmers' and Delimitation Issues
Samajhwadi Party Cheif, Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav denounced recent comments by RSS' Sunil Ambekar, who downplayed Aurangzeb's relevance amid ongoing Nagpur violence. Yadav accused Ambekar of stirring issues only to dismiss them later, highlighting contradictions in the stance.

Addressing delimitation concerns, Yadav called out the Bharatiya Janata Party for its uncertain approach. He stressed the necessity of conducting a complete census followed by a caste census before embarking on delimitation processes. Yadav's remarks underscore apprehensions about electoral strategies employed by the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Shifting focus to farmers' welfare, Yadav lambasted the BJP-led central government for their apathy towards farmers' agonies, advocating for empowering farmers as a priority in economic policies. Meanwhile, in Punjab, political leaders including AAP MP Sandeep Pathak and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, reacted against actions impacting protesting farmers, urging the central government to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025