Left Menu

Delhi Launches Massive Training Drive for Census 2027

Delhi prepares for Census 2027 with houselisting beginning on April 15. Over 40,000 employees will be trained for fieldwork. The exercise will cover the entire region, and data will be digitally collected using an app. The process entails two phases: houselisting and population enumeration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:16 IST
Delhi Launches Massive Training Drive for Census 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is intensifying preparations for the Census 2027, with the houselisting phase set to commence on April 15. Over 40,000 employees are scheduled to undergo training in the coming days, officials announced on Tuesday.

The comprehensive exercise aims to cover the entire national capital by June, with each houselisting block, containing around 180-200 households, delegated to an enumerator for data collection. This phase involves questions related to building details, household demographics, and facilities.

The initiative is going digital, with enumerators set to use a specialized mobile app for data recording. A pre-test conducted in South Delhi has already evaluated the digital process. The second phase, population enumeration, will kick off in February 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

 Turkey
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

 India
3
Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

 Afghanistan
4
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026