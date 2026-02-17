Delhi Launches Massive Training Drive for Census 2027
Delhi prepares for Census 2027 with houselisting beginning on April 15. Over 40,000 employees will be trained for fieldwork. The exercise will cover the entire region, and data will be digitally collected using an app. The process entails two phases: houselisting and population enumeration.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is intensifying preparations for the Census 2027, with the houselisting phase set to commence on April 15. Over 40,000 employees are scheduled to undergo training in the coming days, officials announced on Tuesday.
The comprehensive exercise aims to cover the entire national capital by June, with each houselisting block, containing around 180-200 households, delegated to an enumerator for data collection. This phase involves questions related to building details, household demographics, and facilities.
The initiative is going digital, with enumerators set to use a specialized mobile app for data recording. A pre-test conducted in South Delhi has already evaluated the digital process. The second phase, population enumeration, will kick off in February 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
