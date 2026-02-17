Delhi Launches Massive Training Drive for Census 2027

The Delhi government is intensifying preparations for the Census 2027, with the houselisting phase set to commence on April 15. Over 40,000 employees are scheduled to undergo training in the coming days, officials announced on Tuesday.

The comprehensive exercise aims to cover the entire national capital by June, with each houselisting block, containing around 180-200 households, delegated to an enumerator for data collection. This phase involves questions related to building details, household demographics, and facilities.

The initiative is going digital, with enumerators set to use a specialized mobile app for data recording. A pre-test conducted in South Delhi has already evaluated the digital process. The second phase, population enumeration, will kick off in February 2027.

