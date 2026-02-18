Left Menu

Reptilian Guardians of Pench: A Crocodile Census Breakthrough

The third survey of predatory reptiles in Pench Tiger Reserve reported 65 crocodiles observed directly and 120 indirectly. Volunteers used modern technology for data collection, which aids crocodile conservation efforts. The survey, crucial for habitat management, was led by Assistant Conservators and various forest officials.

In the heart of Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve, the third annual crocodile survey has yielded significant insights into the reptilian population.

Official data reveals 65 direct sightings and 120 indirect sightings, marking a successful utilization of technology for wildlife monitoring. A diverse team of volunteers, directed by Field Director Akshay Gajbhiye, played a pivotal role in this initiative.

The gathered data is expected to significantly bolster strategies for crocodile conservation, habitat protection, and biodiversity management within the Pench landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

