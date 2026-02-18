Reptilian Guardians of Pench: A Crocodile Census Breakthrough

In the heart of Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve, the third annual crocodile survey has yielded significant insights into the reptilian population.

Official data reveals 65 direct sightings and 120 indirect sightings, marking a successful utilization of technology for wildlife monitoring. A diverse team of volunteers, directed by Field Director Akshay Gajbhiye, played a pivotal role in this initiative.

The gathered data is expected to significantly bolster strategies for crocodile conservation, habitat protection, and biodiversity management within the Pench landscape.

