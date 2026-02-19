Left Menu

Pioneering Digital Transformation: Haryana's 2027 Census Preparations Underway

Haryana gears up for Census 2027, the state's first digital census since its inception. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi highlights its significance for policy-making and outlines meticulous planning for accurate data collection. A public awareness campaign, self-enumeration options, and advanced technology aim to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Large-scale preparations are in motion in Haryana as the state prepares for its first digital census in 2027. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized during a recent conference that the census will lay the groundwork for future policies and welfare schemes.

Officials have been instructed to ensure precise data collection, following Central government guidelines. Notably, citizens can opt for self-enumeration via an online portal launching in 2026. This initiative aims to streamline the process, enhancing both data accuracy and efficiency.

Nearly 50,000 enumerators will be deployed, utilizing a mobile application that supports offline work, crucial for remote areas. Continuous monitoring through technological dashboards will secure the census process, with interdepartmental coordination vital for successful execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

