Pioneering Digital Transformation: Haryana's 2027 Census Preparations Underway

Large-scale preparations are in motion in Haryana as the state prepares for its first digital census in 2027. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized during a recent conference that the census will lay the groundwork for future policies and welfare schemes.

Officials have been instructed to ensure precise data collection, following Central government guidelines. Notably, citizens can opt for self-enumeration via an online portal launching in 2026. This initiative aims to streamline the process, enhancing both data accuracy and efficiency.

Nearly 50,000 enumerators will be deployed, utilizing a mobile application that supports offline work, crucial for remote areas. Continuous monitoring through technological dashboards will secure the census process, with interdepartmental coordination vital for successful execution.

