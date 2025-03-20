Bihar Assembly Disruption: CM Nitish Kumar Slams Mobile Phone Use

In a heated Bihar assembly session, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reprimanded Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Sugay Yadav for using a mobile phone during the Question Hour, stressing the strict rule against such usage. Assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav was urged to enforce this regulation vigorously.

CM Kumar expressed his disapproval, saying, "He (MLA Sugay Yadav) is using a mobile phone and talking, this has been stopped, it is restricted, but still he is showing the mobile and speaking." He further insisted on adherence to the rule, highlighting its existence for over five years, and advising strict consequences for violators.

Amid this assembly row, RJD faces turmoil as party chief Lalu Yadav and his family appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a 'land for jobs' scam, while party supporters staged protests outside the ED office in Patna, reflecting mounting legal pressures on the political family.

