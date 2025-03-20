Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties with Norway to Bolster Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Norway to fortify diplomatic support and financial aid amid ongoing conflict with Russia. Norway pledges substantial financial backing for Ukraine, while leaders discuss tactics to quell Russian aggression and establish durable peace. Norwegian officials, including former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, emphasize unwavering support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:21 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touched down in Norway on Thursday, continuing his diplomatic push to secure support against Russian aggression after a recent visit to Finland. Norway, recognizing the urgency of the situation, declared its solidarity with Ukraine and substantial increase in financial backing to aid its defense efforts.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting energy security as a priority. They concurred on the need for a prompt ceasefire and vowed joint efforts toward ending the conflict with Russia. Trump's administration described the dialogue as highly productive.

Norway, leveraging its significant sovereign wealth, pledges additional financial aid to Kyiv. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, the country's ex-NATO chief, confirmed Norway's commitment, reaffirming the nation's strategic stance and unwavering support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

