Naxal Violence in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Intensify Operations

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo indicated that armed Naxal groups are responsible for ongoing violence in the state. Speaking to ANI, Deo emphasized incidents are linked to Naxalites maintaining their armament despite efforts for peace.

This statement arrives amid intensified counter-Maoist operations, which have successfully neutralized 105 Naxals in various encounters this year. Deo noted the deployment of significant paramilitary reinforcements, with over 60 battalions stationed throughout Chhattisgarh to bolster security.

In recent developments, security forces have recovered 30 bodies and seized a large cache of firearms during search operations in Bijapur and Kanker. Bastar's Inspector General of Police, P Sundarraj, reported on the operations, confirming the discovery of numerous AK-47s and other automatic weapons.

