Intensified Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Security forces have increased their search operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to track and neutralize terrorists. The move comes after fresh inputs suggested a terrorist evaded capture. Security has been fortified across the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day due to increased drone activities.

Security forces have intensified their ongoing search mission in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, with efforts now stretching to encompass more remote villages to hunt down and neutralize terrorists, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Gunshots were reported when security personnel commenced operations in the Najote forest area of Billawar tehsil, acting on intelligence of a terrorist's presence. While no direct contact was made, it is believed the suspect escaped under the cover of night and rugged landscape, having taken provisions from a nearby shepherd.

As Republic Day nears, an increase in security measures and patrols is underway across the Jammu region, particularly in sensitive border areas, following concerns over recent drone intrusions from across the border. Intensified patrolling and night surveillance aim to thwart any possible infiltration or arms drops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

