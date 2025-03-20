Delhi's Mobile Dental Vans Bring Oral Health to Underserved Communities

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh launched six mobile dental vans on World Oral Health Day. Originating from Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, this initiative under the National Health Mission aims to provide critical oral health services across the state.

These mobile units are designated to serve schoolchildren, the elderly, and vulnerable groups, specifically targeting neglected communities such as slums and low-income neighborhoods. Minister Singh reiterated the government's dedication to their healthcare commitments, describing the initiative as a pilot project broadening dental care in underserved areas.

Equipped with the latest facilities including GPS tracking, these vans will offer basic dental treatments like fillings and scaling, though cosmetic procedures aren't included. The government plans to extend this service post budget assessment, with all updates accessible online. Dr. Vikrant Mohanty highlighted the vans' role in enhancing oral health awareness and their collaboration with Delhi government dispensaries to strengthen Primary Health Care Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)